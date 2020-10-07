Mike Bennett remembered

Monday morning, Cape Girardeau dentist Mike Bennett passed away at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bennett’s son, Dr. Ross Bennett, said his father was being treated for myelofibrosis, a form of blood cancer that was an outgrowth of a rare blood disorder called polycythemia vera. Both disorders contributed to Mike Bennett’s death. His condition was diagnosed while he was still in his 30s by Cape Girardeau oncologist and family friend Stanley Sides.

“In the 1970s, it was typically diagnosed during an autopsy,” Ross Bennett said. “Left untreated, the body would over produce red blood cells, they would clot and the person would die.”

The diagnosis and subsequent treatment amplified Mike Bennett’s appreciation for life.

“Had he not received the gift of his diagnosis and was able to be treated for 35 or 40 years, he realized he would have been gone, so I think that created a bit of urgency in the way he lived his life,” Ross Bennett said.

Mike Bennett grew up in the small northern Missouri town of Breckenridge. In high school, he excelled in both academics and athletics and was valedictorian of his 17-member graduating class.

He was offered a scholarship to play basketball at Northwest Missouri State College (now Northwest Missouri State University) in Maryville, but he chose instead to enroll at the University of Missouri in Columbia. As a freshman, he was a “walk on” with the Tigers football team.

Bennett helped the Tigers to a Big Eight Conference championship as well as appearances against Alabama in the 1968 Gator Bowl and against Penn State in the 1970 Orange Bowl, the last time Mizzou played a bowl game on New Year’s Day.

Tigers head coach Dan Devine, who went on to coaching positions with the University of Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers of the NFL, is said to have described Bennett as the best defensive end he ever coached.

