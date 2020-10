Oct. 6th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 138 new recoveries. There are 2,112 confirmed cases and 88 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,200 cases with 1,698 recoveries, and 32 deaths in the county. 522 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,309 are in the City of Cape, and 369 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 478 cases (437 confirmed, 41 probable), 408 recoveries, 1 death

1 new probable

28 new recoveries

Perry – 756 cases (699 confirmed, 57 probable), 715 recoveries, 7 deaths

Scott – 1,020 cases, 848 recoveries, 18 deaths

12 new cases

12 new recoveries

Stoddard – 681 cases, 530 recoveries, 18 deaths

16 new cases

7 new recoveries