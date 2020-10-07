St. Jude Disc Golf Raises more than $3000!

Thank you to everyone who made it out to the 6th Annual St. Jude Disc Golf Klassic! It was our most successful tournament yet and with your help we raised $3,116 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

A special thanks to our hole sponsors:

SEMO Disc Golf

Shawn Bareiter

Chris Blankenship

Chris Snider – Do It For Dom

Disc Frenzy

Excitement Disc Golf

Texas Roadhouse

Gorrilas In The Mist

DL Transmissions

Dusty and Dakota

Dusty Conrad and Family

Brian and Kelly Unterreiner

Josh Welsh & Family

Winners of the $180 Flight A payout!





