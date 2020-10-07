St. Jude Disc Golf Raises more than $3000!
Thank you to everyone who made it out to the 6th Annual St. Jude Disc Golf Klassic! It was our most successful tournament yet and with your help we raised $3,116 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!
A special thanks to our hole sponsors:
SEMO Disc Golf
Shawn Bareiter
Chris Blankenship
Chris Snider – Do It For Dom
Disc Frenzy
Excitement Disc Golf
Texas Roadhouse
Gorrilas In The Mist
DL Transmissions
Dusty and Dakota
Dusty Conrad and Family
Brian and Kelly Unterreiner
Josh Welsh & Family
Winners take home $180 cash payout!