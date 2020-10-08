Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Due to Low Water on The Mississippi River

Due to low water on the Mississippi River, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service. The ferry will remain closed until further notice. Captain Jeremy Newsom says the Cairo Gauge was at 13.1 ft. yesterday morning. He anticipates the ferry will be out of service until the river is around 14 ft. or higher at Cairo. The ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume. For more information go to Facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry or call 731-693-0210.

Like this: Like Loading...