Homicide in Dunklin County

Around 01:30 A.M. yesterday, the Dunklin County Communications Center received a phone call of a fatal shooting that had taken place in a residence near the intersection of County Road 619 and 630 in the southern part of Dunklin County. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a white male laying near the entrance to the home. The victim was later identified as David Hodge. A witness identified the suspect and said that he left the scene. During a search of the area, officers learned that the suspect had gone to a residence on County Road 619, parked his vehicle, and fled on foot into a cotton field. Deputies set up a perimeter and began searching the field with the assistance of the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Mississippi County Arkansas Sheriffs’ Office. After about an hour the suspect was located in the cotton field and surrendered to officers without incident. Brant Winkle, of Hornersville, who is currently in the military, has been charged with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action.

Like this: Like Loading...