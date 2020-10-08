Missouri’s Governor Announces $133 Million Funding, Primarily for Education
Missouri’s governor says state revenue projections are outpacing expectations and that the state’s unemployment rate is less than half than originally projected. Because of that, Governor Mike Parson is announcing $133-million in funding, primarily for education.
The governor says $61-million of CARES Act funding will go to K-12 education, which will be distributed to Missouri school districts. He says when the state restricted 436-million in spending earlier this year, Missouri’s unemployment rate was expected to be 16 percent. Instead, it’s seven percent.