Friday, October 9th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

A man is facing charges because he was using counterfeit money at a casino in Tucson, Arizona and then got into a fight with a federal officer. Court documents say 50-year-old Richard Guy Wasson, Jr. was using the funny money at Casino of the Sun, so Pascua Yaqui police were called.

When the officer asked Wasson for his identification, he refused. The officer then tried to detain Wasson, but investigators said a fight broke out and he hit the officer. Wasson then pulled a pistol from his waistband. That’s when the officer fired his own gun twice but missed Wasson. He was later taken into custody.