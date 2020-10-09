Oct. 8th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander, Massac, and Pulaski Counties each have 1 new case, Johnson and Union Counties each have 9, and Pope County has 3. There are 10 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,347 cases, 922 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 93 (60 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 42 (33 recoveries)

Johnson: 271 (167 recoveries)

Massac: 128 (77 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 29 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 195 (158 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 589 (412 recoveries, 20 deaths)