Portageville Police Department searching for suspect in burglary

Authorities in New Madrid County are searching for a suspect in regards to a burglary at a school in Portageville on October 4th. The Portageville Police Department reports that the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into and stealing from a football concession stand early morning on Sunday. A video of the incident is available on the Portageville Police Department’s Facebook page. The Portageville School District is offering a cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. If you know the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact the department by calling 573-379-5500.

