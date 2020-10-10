Trading Post – October 10

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Handyman needed – assembling metal racks – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

Garage Sale – 3241 & 3245 Kage Hills – Cape G.

————–

Set of radial tires – $40/all – ph #: 576-0030

————–

Firewood – ph #: 573-450-1705

————–

Shop fans

Wood stoves – w/pipes

Shallow well pump – ph #: 421-5385

————–

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

‘05 Suzuki motorcycle – $3,500 – ph #: 573-275-4415

————–

26 in bicycle – $50 – ph #: 573-513-1006

————–

Utility storage cabinet – $50

Craftsman weed eater – ph #: 334-2055

————–

Animal trap – $10 – ph #: 573-421-2358

