Dennis P. Marchi Memorial Scholarship for Marketing Established at Southeast

The Dennis P. Marchi Memorial Scholarship for Marketing has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Kathleen Marchi of Cape Girardeau made a $10,000 gift to establish the award in honor of her husband, the late Dennis P. Marchi.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a student majoring in marketing with a minimum 3.2 grade point average. The Department of Marketing Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.

Dennis P. Marchi paid for his own education, beginning with Meramec Community College in 1970. Additionally, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1977 from St. Louis University, and a Master of Arts in management and marketing from Webster University in 1983.

Dennis worked in the supermarket business for 47 years. He worked for and retired from Schnuck Markets after 45 years, spending 30 years managing the Schnucks located in Cape Girardeau.

Dennis served on the Southeast Missouri University Foundation Board of Directors and the Redhawks Club Board (formerly SEMO Athletics Booster Board) for many years. He was also highly supportive of the Department of Marketing, making many class presentations, providing his real-world perspective to students.

Dr. Charles Wiles, Southeast professor emeritus of marketing, recalled Dennis’ dedication as a guest speaker: “Dennis Marchi came to two sections of my advertising class when we covered retail advertising every semester (including summer) for nearly two decades! He actually did homework, including reading the chapter, including as much as possible to tie the theory in the book to the real world. I never had any speaker go to that length of preparation! The students always looked forward to him coming and he told me many times about meeting students and former students who would say how much they enjoyed his time in their class.

In 1987, when John Pepper, president of Procter & Gamble (P&G), spoke at our annual Marketing Conference, Dennis set up a display with a sample of every product that P&G had in the Cape Schnucks store—it was over 150 products at that time. John Pepper was really impressed with his extra effort!”