Weekend Oct. 9th – 11th Cape County COVID Update

This weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 118 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 new probable case, and 44 new recoveries. There are 2,332 confirmed cases and 90 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,422 cases with 1,828 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the county. 560 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,453 are in the City of Cape, and 409 are in Jackson.

Friday Updates:

Bollinger – 523 cases (482 confirmed, 41 probable), 426 recoveries, 1 death

5 new confirmed

5 new recoveries

Perry – 794 cases (731 confirmed, 63 probable), 737 recoveries, 7 deaths

16 new confirmed

2 new probable

14 new recoveries

Scott – 1,057 cases, 877 recoveries, 19 deaths

Scott County did not have a Friday report. The Scott County Health Department will update the COVID-19 numbers this week.

Stoddard – 724 cases, 574 recoveries, 18 deaths

25 new cases

27 new recoveries