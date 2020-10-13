Arrest made in New Madrid County on multiple drug related charges

A man was taken into custody in New Madrid County on Sunday on multiple drug related charges. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports 40 year old William Sharp, of Gideon, was arrested on two felony possession of a controlled substance charges – meth and cocaine, as well as a felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the New Madrid County Jail following his arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...