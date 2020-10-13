Missouri S&T gets $300 million donation – a historic day for the school and state

Yesterday was a historic day for the Missouri University of Science and Technology and the state. St. Louis businessman Fred Kummer and his wife June have donated $300 million to the southern Missouri university he graduated from in 1955 – the largest single gift in the history of Missouri higher education. Chancellor Mo Dehghani says the funding will help to launch four new research centers focused on infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems. Dehghani says he hopes they will be game-changers.

The university also plans to use the gift on things like creating new faculty jobs, providing scholarships and fellowships as well as launching a shuttle service between S&T and St. Louis to bring students to campus.