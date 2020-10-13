Tuesday, October 13th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman in upstate New York was arrested for allegedly using six children to steal Trump campaign signs from people’s homes. 45-year-old Deana Algarin is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, marijuana possession, as well as two citations for seatbelt violations involving children less than 15-years-old.

Algarin’s arrest followed an investigation into stolen Trump campaign signs from locations in Montgomery and Schenectady County. A New York State police officer pulled over Algarin after Montgomery County Dispatchers were able to locate her vehicle. The campaign signs were located inside her vehicle. Algarin must appear in court in the towns of Amsterdam, Glen, and Glenville at later dates.