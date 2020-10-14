Boil-water advisory issued in Jackson

A precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued for properties near Walton Drive and East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. At 3 p.m. Tuesday, city officials were informed of a water main break at this location, causing temporary service interruptions and the issuance of the advisory. City crews were on-site afterward, repairing the damaged pipe. The advisory is in effect until further notice by city officials. For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, jacksonmo.org, or on Facebook.

Specific properties affected by the advisory include the following addresses: 2999 E. Jackson Blvd., 3039 E. Jackson Blvd., 3051 E. Jackson Blvd., 2050 Walton Drive (all suites), and 2201 Walton Drive (all suites).