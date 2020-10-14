Eleven MO first responders, six civilians recognized for extraordinary acts of bravery

Eleven Missouri first responders and six civilians were recognized yesterday for their extraordinary acts of bravery in 2019. State trooper Keaton Ebersold and Rock Port Police Chief Shannon Sherwood in northwest Missouri were honored with the Medal of Valor – the state’s highest public safety award. During an annual ceremony, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says the officers rescued a young child who was held hostage in a vehicle.

Chief Sherwood worked to calm and distract the woman as Trooper Ebersold lunged inside the vehicle and grabbed the gun. After a struggle to control the woman and safely handle the child, Ebersold was able to throw the flare gun out of the vehicle and the woman was taken into custody.