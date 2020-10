Oct. 13th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 6 new COVID-19 related deaths. They also reported 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 119 new recoveries. There are 2,377 confirmed cases and 90 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,467 cases with 1,947 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the county. 571 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,485 are in the City of Cape, and 411 are in Jackson.

Perry – 820 cases (755 confirmed, 65 probable), 760 recoveries, 7 deaths

Weekend Updates (Oct. 10th – 13th):

Bollinger – 554 cases (513 confirmed, 41 probable), 452 recoveries, 1 death

31 new confirmed

26 new recoveries

Scott – 1,207 cases, 902 recoveries, 20 deaths

1 new death

150 new cases

25 new recoveries

Stoddard – 832 cases, 627 recoveries, 18 deaths

83 new cases

63 new recoveries