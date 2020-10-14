Old Town Cape, Inc. to Host “Flip the Switch” Event

To celebrate the long-awaited lighting of the recently cleaned historic murals on the Mississippi River floodwall, Old Town Cape is hosting a “Flip the Switch” event for the evening of Thursday, October 15 at the corner of Themis and Water. The program will commence at 6:45 p.m. with remarks by Danny Essner, Board President of Old Town Cape, and conclude with a countdown culminating in the “flipping of the switch” and simultaneously turning on all 24 of the newly installed LED lights, with each light illuminating one of the 24 panels of the Mississippi River Tales murals. The effort to clean and illuminate the murals was started 12 years ago and was only recently brought to fruition after advances in lighting technology made it practical and affordable.

“We are excited to see this transformation of Water Street after dark, not only allowing visitors to view our murals at night, but also making Water Street brighter and safer for pedestrians!” said Board President, Danny Essner.

Old Town Cape would like to offer special thanks to the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce for assisting with the funding for this project; Kevin Amschler at Cape Electrical Supply for his assistance in determining and procuring the appropriate lighting fixtures; Ameren Missouri for allowing Old Town Cape to share their railroad “flagman;” Lance Cotner with Lance Cotner Electric, who installed the lights; and Shawn Gunn with Premier House Wash, who handled the cleaning of the murals.