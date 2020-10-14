Wayne County woman helps catch suspected child predator from Dexter

A Dexter man has been charged with enticement of a child following his arrest by the Dexter Police Department. 40-year-old Robert Cooper was arrested at the Dexter Inn on Sept. 28, following an enticement of a child investigation. The Dexter police began an investigation on Sept. 26 when Detective Cory Mills was notified by a private citizen residing in Wayne County that she had received a friend request on Facebook from Cooper. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, told Mills Cooper’s request had a photo of an adult male with facial hair and wearing a baseball cap. Cooper asked for her age and she replied 13. Jane Doe said that during a 30 minute conversation, Cooper made various sexual remarks. Detective Mills took over the account for the investigation. You can read more in the Dexter Statesman.

