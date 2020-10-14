Weekend Oct. 10th – 13th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed 1 new COVID-19 related death in Union County. They also reported 89 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties have 3 new cases, Johnson County has 20, Massac County has 1, Pope County has 2, Pulaski County has 9, and Union County has 51. There are 37 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,462 cases, 969 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 97 (62 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 45 (35 recoveries)

Johnson: 299 (181 recoveries)

Massac: 130 (80 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 32 (16 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 207 (166 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 652 (429 recoveries, 21 deaths)