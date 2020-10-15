Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Dexter Oct. 24

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event Oct. 24 at Greenway Equipment, 20919 State Hwy. 114 in Dexter. The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. It will be the last of six pesticide collection events that were scheduled across the state this year.

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicle while waste is being offloaded.

Accepted items include:

Unwanted pesticides

Rodenticides

Dewormers

Fly tags

Fertilizers containing pesticide

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Items not accepted include:

Paint

Explosives

Fire extinguishers

Yard waste

Electronics

Trash

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.