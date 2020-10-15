Oct. 14th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 27 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander, Hardin, and Massac Counties each have 1 new case, Johnson County has 6, Pulaski County has 4, and Union County has 14. There are 5 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,489 cases, 974 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 98 (62 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 46 (36 recoveries)

Johnson: 305 (182 recoveries)

Massac: 131 (80 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 32 (16 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 211 (166 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 666 (432 recoveries, 21 deaths)