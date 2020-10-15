Poplar Bluff PD looking for suspects

Officials are looking for two suspects in regards to an alleged indecency report. Authorities with the Poplar Bluff Police Department report that the incident took place at a local business, where two people entered the establishment and were caught on video surveillance from the store’s cameras. The video is available at the Poplar Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page. If you know the identities of the two suspects, you are asked to contact the police department by calling 573-686-8632.

