Thursday, October 15th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Two people were arrested, accused of “obviously racing” at speeds of more than 100-mph on the Skyway Bridge in Florida on Sunday evening. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper said he saw the two cars “traveling at high rates of speed, in and out of traffic, and trying to pass each other.”

He clocked a 1991 Eagle Talon going 108-mph and a 2013 Subaru Impreza going 117-mph in a 65-mph zone. Video of the incident released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows both cars speeding close to other vehicles.

They both face charges of reckless driving and racing on the highway. Both cars were also seized for thirty days. The Florida Highway Patrol said it has seen an uptick in speeding ever since the Coronavirus pandemic emptied out the roads.