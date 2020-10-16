Friday, October 16th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Incensed over a pair of scathing reviews on Yelp, the owner of a Florida BBQ joint allegedly physically attacked his suspected online critic, according to cops who arrested the restaurateur.

Investigators charge that 60-year-old Daniel Ahrens jumped atop the male victim and struck him several times while outside a residence in Largo. According to an arrest affidavit, the confrontation Tuesday evening began when the victim arrived at the Largo home. The 25-year-old victim is the son of Ahrens’s girlfriend.

The victim, cops reported, sought to speak with his mother about “threatening” communications sent to him by Ahrens. In addition to texts, Ahrens allegedly called the man “several times in regards to ‘wanting to beat his ass’ about a ‘restaurant review.’”

Ahrens was arrested for battery and booked into the county jail. He was released from custody after posting $500 bond on the misdemeanor charge.