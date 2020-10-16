Halloween Safety Tips

CAPE COUNTY TRICK OR TREATING COVID19 RECCOMDENATIONS

Instead of going out, consider watching scary movies online with friends, host a social distancing costume parade, or create a Halloween candy hunt.

Use a table to distribute treats

Stay at least 6 feet away from individuals not in your household. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when in public

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands before you eat with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to

the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Join kids under age 12 for trick-or-treating. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, tell them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.



Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.



Get rid of any distractions – like your phone – in your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.



Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Be especially alert for kids during those hours.