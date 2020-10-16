Jackson boil-water advisory lifted

The precautionary boil-water advisory in Jackson was lifted yesterday morning. 3 properties on E. Jackson Blvd and 2 on Walton Drive, near the Walmart Super Center in Jackson were affected. Water samples were sent to an outside lab for testing, and results showed no contamination as of yesterday morning, meaning the water is safe to use and consume freely. Questions or concerns may be directed to the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.

The affected properties include:

2999 E. Jackson Blvd.

3039 E. Jackson Blvd.

3051 E. Jackson Blvd.

2050 Walton Drive (all suites)

2201 Walton Drive (all suites)