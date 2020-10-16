Missouri K-12 public and private schools must apply by Wednesday to get rapid COVID-19 tests

Missouri K-12 public and private schools who want rapid COVID-19 tests must request them by next Wednesday at noon. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. During a press conference yesterday at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Governor Parson says getting tests to schools is critical.

The tests are not as uncomfortable as other nasal swab versions and they give results in about 15 minutes. The state’s colleges and universities will have the chance to apply soon to also get the antigen tests.