Oct. 15th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new recoveries. There are 2,451 confirmed cases and 94 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,545 cases with 1,965 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the county. 592 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,526 are in the City of Cape, and 427 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 572 cases (523 confirmed, 41 probable), 452 recoveries, 2 deaths

8 new confirmed

Perry – 831 cases (766 confirmed, 65 probable), 779 recoveries, 7 deaths

Scott – 1,269 cases, 927 recoveries, 20 deaths

22 new cases

8 new recoveries

On Wednesday, the Scott County Health Department reported a new death from Tuesday. It was later determined that there wasn’t a new COVID-19 related death, so the county has 20 deaths, not 21.

Also, 2 cases reported over the weekend were found to be living in another county.

Stoddard – 873 cases, 648 recoveries, 18 deaths

23 new cases

8 new recoveries