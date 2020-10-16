Oct. 15th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 33 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander, Massac, and Pulaski Counties each have 2 new cases, Johnson County has 12, and Union County has 15. There are 15 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,522 cases, 989 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 100 (62 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 46 (36 recoveries)

Johnson: 317 (185 recoveries)

Massac: 133 (80 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 32 (18 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 213 (172 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 681 (436 recoveries, 21 deaths)