Body found near Wappapello in Butler County identified

A body that was found near Wappapello in Butler County has been identified. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that the body was identified on Thursday as 51-year-old Ronald Moore, who was reported as missing on September 11th. His body was found by a hunter scouting party on October 3rd. Officials report that his body was initially difficult to identify due to the severe decay present when his body was found, though he was able to be identified through fingerprint analysis. There is no evidence of foul play regarding his death at this time.

