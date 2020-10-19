Chester Bridge/Highway 51 in Perry County to be reduced for repairs

The Chester Bridge on Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform repairs. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily tomorrow through Thursday. All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

