Missouri’s Governor Updates Reporters on External Review of State Veterans Homes

Missouri’s governor said an external review of state veterans’ homes is taking place, following the deaths of dozens of veterans from COVID-19. Governor Mike Parson emphasized that he acted immediately when he saw a spike in COVID deaths at the veterans’ homes, which raised red flags.

The Missouri Veterans Commission says 56 veterans from veterans homes have died from COVID, since September 1. 25 of those deaths were in Cape Girardeau, 13 in Mount Vernon, and 12 at the St. James Veterans Home. The Veterans Commission has obtained additional staffing and resources from the federal government, to assist the Cape Girardeau and St. James homes.