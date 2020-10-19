Monday, October 19th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Woman arrested for trespassing was hit with a second criminal charge when, after being asked to identify herself, she repeatedly told cops that her name was “My butt just farted.”

33-year-old Melinda Lynn Guerrero was collared Wednesday evening after refusing to leave a Mobil gas station in St. Petersburg. Following her arrest, Guerrero refused to provide her name to police.

Cops asked “multiple times,” but “the defendant repeatedly said, ‘My name is my butt just farted.’” Officers subsequently identified Guerrero as the accused trespasser–likely due to the fact that her photo and fingerprints are on file in connection with a series of arrests over the past several years.

Police noted that Guerrero may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. She was charged with trespassing and providing a false name to law enforcement, both misdemeanors.