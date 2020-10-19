Oct. 16th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 29 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Hardin and Massac Counties each had 1 new case, Johnson County had 10, and Union County had 17. There are 8 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,551 cases, 997 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 100 (62 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 47 (36 recoveries)

Johnson: 327 (186 recoveries)

Massac: 134 (80 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 32 (18 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 213 (175 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 698 (440 recoveries, 21 deaths)