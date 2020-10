Weekend Oct. 16th – 18th Cape County COVID Update

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 4 new COVID-19 related deaths. They also reported 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 new probable cases, and 56 new recoveries. There are 2,510 confirmed cases and 97 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,607 cases with 2,021 recoveries, and 44 deaths in the county. 604 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,556 are in the City of Cape, and 447 are in Jackson.

Friday Reports:

Bollinger – 578 cases (523 confirmed, 41 probable), 462 recoveries, 2 deaths

14 new confirmed

10 new recoveries

Perry – 856 cases (789 confirmed, 67 probable), 801 recoveries, 9 deaths

23 new confirmed

2 new probable

22 new recoveries

Scott – 1,303 cases, 940 recoveries, 20 deaths

34 new cases

13 new recoveries

Stoddard – 886 cases, 669 recoveries, 18 deaths

13 new cases

21 new recoveries