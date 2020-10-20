Governor Parson Orders Flags to Fly Half-Staff in Honor of Kennett Police Department Assistant Chief Rick Groves

Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Dunklin County today in honor of Kennett Police Department’s Assistant Chief Major Rick Groves. On Friday, October 16, Assistant Chief Groves died as a result of COVID-19 that he contracted in September while serving in his capacity as a law enforcement officer.

“Assistant Chief Rick Groves’ 50 years of dedicated public service stand out as a model for all Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “After serving for almost 13 years at the Missouri Department of Transportation, Rick Groves made the decision to devote his life to protecting the public as a member of law enforcement. He spent more than 35 years with the Kennett Police Department and more than 37 years in total as a member of law enforcement.”

“During his career, he mentored younger officers on the importance of fulfilling the ideals of public service,” Governor Parson continued. “Assistant Chief Groves will always be remembered for his faithful service to fellow citizens.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Assistant Chief Groves is laid to rest.