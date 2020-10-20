Oct. 17th – 19th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 42 new cases of COVID19 in the region since Saturday. Alexander County has 3 new cases, Johnson County has 10, Massac County has 4, Pulaski County has 8, and Union County has 17. There are 22 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,593 cases, 1,019 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 103 (63 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 47 (37 recoveries)

Johnson: 337 (190 recoveries)

Massac: 138 (80 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 32 (18 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 221 (179 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 715 (452 recoveries, 21 deaths)