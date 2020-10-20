Studies show extracurricular activities help to put kids on a better path

Research shows that students who participate in extracurricular activities perform better in school and the activities could keep them from heading down the wrong path. Executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators Doug Hayter says providing the activities plays a key role in the overall well-being of students.

The After School Alliance said school days between 3-6 PM are the peak hours for teens to commit crimes, be in or cause car crashes, smoke, drink, and use drugs.