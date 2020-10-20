Trump Administration Invests $340,000 in to Improve Emergency Services in Mississippi County

The Trump Administration, along with the Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case, announced that the USDA is investing $340,000 to purchase two ambulances for the Mississippi County Ambulance District.

“First responders in rural areas face a variety challenges their urban counterparts do not regularly encounter—they often cover a larger geographic area resulting in longer transport times, travel on more rural terrain, and sometimes act as a safety net for underserved populations,” said Trump Administration Official State Director Case. “By investing in rural healthcare and emergency medical services, like modern ambulances for Mississippi County Ambulance District, USDA Rural Development is doing its part to ensure rural Missourians have the adequate emergency services they deserve. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Mississippi County Ambulance Development Corporation will use a $221,000 Community Facilities loan and a $119,000 grant to purchase two fully equipped ambulances that will be leased to and used by the Mississippi County Ambulance District. The vehicles will replace two high-mileage models that require costly maintenance to continue operating efficiently. The new ambulances will be outfitted with cots and cot mounts, cardiac monitors, backboards, video laryngoscopes, and a MOSWIN digital radio system to allow for seamless communication with surrounding dispatchers, emergency responders, and law enforcement personnel. This investment will provide first responders the reliable, dependable vehicles and equipment needed to deliver life saving measures when one of more than 14,000 Mississippi County residents is faced with an emergency.

Grant funding for today’s announcement was made available through the $150 million in grants included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019. These grants are to help eligible rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of hurricanes, fires, and other natural disasters such as recent years’ severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in Missouri.

Currently, Missouri has 84 counties included in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Major Disaster Declarations; view the complete list of the state’s designated counties.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. Grant applications will be accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.