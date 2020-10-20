Tuesday, Ocotber 20th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Washington man was arrested after police say he locked a woman out of her home and threw potatoes at her, despite being under a no-contact order. The incident unfolded last Wednesday afternoon when officers were dispatched to the home in Yakima.

As they arrived, the 21-year-old suspect saw the officers and hid behind the fence, and then went into the house. The victim told the officers that the suspect was cursing and harassing her and then threw a potato at her, hitting a pillar as she was walking back to her shed.

Officers then went to the house and were able to locate the suspect. He was taken into custody. The suspect was booked for investigation of violating a no-contact order and felony domestic violence assault.