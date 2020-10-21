ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER 40.2020

COVID-19 OPERATIONAL DIRECTIVES CIRCUIT COURT OF CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, CAPE GIRARDEAU MUNICIPAL DIVISION: PHASE TWO, effective October 21, 2020.

On October 2, 2020, this Court ordered the functions of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Division of the Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County increased to Phase One operations as set out in the Supreme Court’s Operational Directive dated July 24, 2020. Now on this twentieth day of October, 2020, this Court has certified to the Missouri Supreme Court that conditions are appropriate to operate under Phase Two of the Supreme Court’s Order and Operational Directives.

Beginning October 21, 2020, the Cape Girardeau Municipal Division will operate subject to the Phase Two operational directives set out in this Administrative Order. These operational directives will remain in effect until further order of the Court.

Phase Two operational directives will remain in effect until at least November 4, 2020. These directives may be extended if the incidence of COVID-19 significantly increases above the current level. In the event of a dangerous increase in the incidence of COVID-19, the Court may revert to Phase Zero or order a complete closure of the Municipal Division.

In order to implement the currently applicable operational directives, it is ORDERED that this facility will be in compliance with the Supreme Court Phase Two Operational Directives set out in that Court’s Order of July 24, 2020 and, specifically:

1. No person exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to a person exhibiting those symptoms may enter a court facility.

2. Personnel will be positioned at every public entrance to turn away any person who is prohibited by this order from entering the facility.

3. Only litigants, witnesses and attorneys will be admitted to the building. Family members and supporters must remain outside. If a litigant believes that he or she cannot proceed without support, the litigant should contact his or her attorney and request a continuance. The press will be admitted upon reasonable request.

4. A maximum of twenty-five people per public room is encouraged where possible. This number will not include court personnel in the courtrooms. No person will enter any court facility without a face mask. No face masks will be provided to the public. The Court has no masks to distribute. Face masks must be worn in all public areas of the building, including courtrooms. Face masks will not be worn by witnesses while testifying, or by counsel while examining witnesses or while addressing the Court.

6. Everyone will exercise social distancing. Tape markers will be placed at the courthouse entrances and within courtrooms where necessary to indicate spacing of six feet. Seating in courtrooms will be designated at six foot intervals.

7. Court personnel will work in shifts when possible and vulnerable court personnel will work from home.

8. All facilities will be cleaned as much as possible and everyone will practice good handwashing and protective hygiene.

9. Matters involving vulnerable individuals may be taken up by video conferencing where possible and, where that is not possible, continuances shall be granted liberally.

10. Any document to be presented to the Court for approval, such as plea petitions, waivers of sentencing assessment reports, waivers of jury trial, proposed judgments or orders or any other document which would be handed to the judge, shall be signed by all necessary signatories and e-filed no less than twenty-four hours in advance of the hearing:

11. A copy of this order shall be posted at every public entrance to the municipal court facility.