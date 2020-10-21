Oct. 20th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 26 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Massac Counties each have 2 new cases, Johnson County has 12, and Union County has 10. There are 29 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,619 cases, 1,048 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 105 (63 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 47 (38 recoveries)

Johnson: 349 (201 recoveries)

Massac: 140 (83 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 32 (19 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 221 (179 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 725 (465 recoveries, 21 deaths)