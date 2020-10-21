Online Survey for Planning Input on New U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge Attracts 38 Participants

An online presentation and survey aimed at promoting public input on planning for the engineering and construction of a New U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge has attracted 38 participants. The presentation and survey are available at http://www.US51bridge.com through October 30.

With COVID-19 restricting public meeting options, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Illinois Department of Transportation, and the project team moved displays and public comments online.

Construction on a new bridge to carry U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 across the Ohio River between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, is expected to start in the next 5 to 10 years. The project team is offering the public an opportunity to review updated information then participate in an online survey to help guide the planning process.

KYTC Project Manager Chris Kuntz says he is pleased that 38 citizens had taken time to complete the survey and provide comments by Tuesday Morning. However, he is continuing to urge anyone with an interest in the bridge to participate.

“It is important for the project team to get stakeholder input and feedback to gain an understanding of project impact on nearby communities and the region,” Kuntz said. “Comments provided with the surveys will help guide the project team going forward through the planning and engineering process.”

The website provides current and updated information about the Project, including alternatives considered, the proposed preferred alternative, the current fact sheet, and a link to a brief survey. If you choose to take the survey, please complete it no later than 5 p.m. CDT on Oct. 30.

Printed copies are available at the Wickliffe Public Library, 257 North 4th St., and at the Cairo Public Library, 1609 Washington Ave. A copy of the printed materials is available to the public via mail by contacting Keith Todd at the KYTC District 1 office by calling (270) 898-2431 or by emailing a request to kytc.District1info@ky.gov.

Responses from the public review survey will become a part of the official record for the Project. Once compiled, the meeting record is available for review and copying after an Open Records Request is submitted and approved.

Opened in 1938, the 82-year-old bridge that connects Wickliffe in Ballard County, Kentucky, with Cairo in Alexander County, Illinois, is in fair condition with narrow lanes and shoulders. The purpose of the U.S. 51 Bridge Project is to improve cross-river mobility by addressing the functional limitations of the existing bridge and approach spans.