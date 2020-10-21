Wednesday, October 21st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Man is accused of striking his girlfriend with a pumpkin and its innards during a 2:00 a.m. confrontation in the couple’s apartment. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old Nathan Garisto was arrested on a domestic battery charge.

Garisto, free on $1,000 bond, has been ordered to have no contact with the 29-year-old victim. Police say that when they responded to the couple’s Largo residence, the victim was “covered in pumpkin seeds and pulp.” Garisto, cops noted, was “heavily intoxicated while engaged in a verbal argument with his girlfriend.”

After refusing his girlfriend’s requests to leave the home, Garisto allegedly “threw a pumpkin and all insides of the pumpkin at the subject.” Garisto has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor count. A judge yesterday ordered him to wear an alcohol monitor as part of his bond conditions.