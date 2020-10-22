Carbondale man sentenced to 72 years for 2017 murder

A 26-year-old Carbondale man has been sentenced to 72 years in prison for murder. Jarrell Pullen was found guilty following a three day bench trial in the March 2017 shooting death of Javon Trott. Police were called to the 400 block of East Willow after a report of a person being shot. Trott was found laying nearby in the parking lot of the Eurma C. Hayes Center. He was taken to the hospital, but died after undergoing surgery. Pullen was arrested in April 2017 in Arkansas and has been in custody since.

