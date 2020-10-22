Endangered Silver Advisory Poplar Bluff PD UPDATE

The Poplar Bluff Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at First Midwest Bank on N. Westwood in Poplar Bluff at 9:45 AM Tuesday. The missing adult is 83-year-old Robert Coats. He is a 5’7”, 160 lbs., white male. He is bald with blue eyes. Coats was last seen wearing a teal jacket over a buttoned shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Coats’ last known location was the bank, where a large sum of money was withdrawn from his account. On Tuesday, he purchased a blue 2006 Pontiac G6 with temporary Missouri license plates. The temporary license plate number is 055NVV. Coats also suffers from memory loss. Anyone with any information related to this incident should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-718-3101.

