Oct. 21st Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 new probable case, and 45 new recoveries. There are 2,621 confirmed cases and 105 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,726 cases with 2,175 recoveries, and 49 deaths in the county. 635 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,608 are in the City of Cape, and 483 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 610 cases (566 confirmed, 44 probable), 503 recoveries, 2 deaths

11 new confirmed

3 new probable

41 new recoveries

Perry – 895 cases (826 confirmed, 69 probable), 836 recoveries, 9 deaths

17 new confirmed

1 new probable

14 new recoveries

Scott – 1,384 cases, 1,061 recoveries, 21 deaths

1 new death

24 new cases

23 new recoveries

Stoddard – 971 cases, 782 recoveries, 20 deaths

1 new death

16 new cases

26 new recoveries