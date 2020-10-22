Oct. 21st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 18 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Hardin and Pulaski Counties each have 1 new case, Johnson County has 5, Massac and Pope Counties each have 2, and Union County has 7. There are 21 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,637 cases, 1,069 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 105 (63 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 48 (38 recoveries)

Johnson: 354 (208 recoveries)

Massac: 142 (84 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 34 (19 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 222 (180 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 732 (477 recoveries, 21 deaths)